Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Andover school board votes for middle school students to return to classroom

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Hutchinson Schools considering move to remote learning

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Hutchinson Schools considering move to remote learning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week.

News

Jack's North Hi Carryout closing for good

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Bicycling trio visits site of 1970 WSU football-team plane crash

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Andover moving middle school students to full-time, in-person learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Andover Public Schools Board of Education on Monday decided to shift middle school students from a hybrid model to in-person learning on Mondays through Fridays.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

News

Mother shares story of personal tragedy to raise awareness about SIDS

Updated: 3 hours ago