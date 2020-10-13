Advertisement

Black jaguar dies at southwest Kansas zoo

The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Amelia the 23-year-old black jaguar on Tuesday.
The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Amelia the 23-year-old black jaguar on Tuesday.(Lee Richardson Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced Tuesday the death of Amelia, a black jaguar, and long time zoo resident.

The zoo said Amelia had been receiving care for geriatric health issues for the past three years. She was euthanized Sunday, October 11, due to declining health. The zoo said the necropsy showed both reproductive and mammary cancer.

Amelia was 23 years old. The median life expectancy for jaguars in human care is 18 years.

Lee Richardson Zoo staff is mourning the passing of Amelia, a black jaguar, and long time zoo resident. She had been...

Posted by Lee Richardson Zoo on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno County’s new public-health order limits mass gatherings to 100 people

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19, Reno County is implementing a new public health order starting Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020). The order will limit mass gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.

News

Gov. Kelly implements new Unified Testing Strategy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is seeing over 700 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Crime

Man ordered to stop practicing medicine, performing autopsies in Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts said Tuesday it has obtained an injunction against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine in Kansas without a license.

News

Discarded smoking materials spark SE Wichita house fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Boyd
No one was hurt.

Latest News

News

Pharmacists notice increased demand for flu shots amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago

Business

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
After changing ownership last year, Jacks North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

News

Andover school board votes for middle school students to return to classroom

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Hutchinson Schools considering move to remote learning

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Hutchinson Public Schools to allow sports spectators, board considers move to remote learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week.

News

Jack's North Hi Carryout closing for good

Updated: 17 hours ago