Black jaguar dies at southwest Kansas zoo

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced Tuesday the death of Amelia, a black jaguar, and long time zoo resident.

The zoo said Amelia had been receiving care for geriatric health issues for the past three years. She was euthanized Sunday, October 11, due to declining health. The zoo said the necropsy showed both reproductive and mammary cancer.

Amelia was 23 years old. The median life expectancy for jaguars in human care is 18 years.

Lee Richardson Zoo staff is mourning the passing of Amelia, a black jaguar, and long time zoo resident. She had been... Posted by Lee Richardson Zoo on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.