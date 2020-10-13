Chilly start, but things will warm up for your Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to our Tuesday with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but another warm-up commences later today. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Wednesday will be even warmer as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The next cold front will move through the state on Wednesday night sending our temperatures into the 50s and 60s on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the cold front will move through the state without producing precipitation. Another weather maker moving through the state this weekend may produce some showers, but as of now the chance is very small.

Beware the Wednesday night wind. Like Sunday night, another wind storm is possible and while I do not think the wind gusts will be as destructive as they were on Sunday night, some gusts may go over 50 mph.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine; breezy at times. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear; not as cool. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, very windy. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 48.

Thu: High: High: 60. Low: 38. Windy and much cooler with decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 67. Low: 47. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77. Low: 46. Mostly sunny; windy and warmer.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 37. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 42. Partly cloudy.

