Discarded smoking materials spark SE Wichita house fire

House fire on E. Fawn Grove
House fire on E. Fawn Grove(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight people are displaced after an early-morning house fire in SE Wichita.

Crews were called to the 10600 block of E. Fawn Grove, that’s near Harry and Greenwich, shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials tell us seven people live in the home and another was there visiting from out of town when the fire broke out.

No one was hurt.

A fire investigator tells us the fire was sparked by discarded smoking materials on the porch.

That fire caused around $40,000 in damage to the structure and $20,000 in damage to the contents.

