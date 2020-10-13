Discarded smoking materials spark SE Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight people are displaced after an early-morning house fire in SE Wichita.

Crews were called to the 10600 block of E. Fawn Grove, that’s near Harry and Greenwich, shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials tell us seven people live in the home and another was there visiting from out of town when the fire broke out.

No one was hurt.

A fire investigator tells us the fire was sparked by discarded smoking materials on the porch.

That fire caused around $40,000 in damage to the structure and $20,000 in damage to the contents.

