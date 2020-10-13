Advertisement

FBI arrests 28 in Nevada human trafficking sting

A Nevada football player is among the suspects facing charges
Christopher Green
Christopher Green(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A week-long human trafficking sting led by the FBI has resulted in 28 arrests, including University of Nevada football player Chris Green.

The FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with law agencies from across the area, targeted people trying to pay minors for sexual acts.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says all of the suspects went to a home in South Reno to “knowingly engage in, and pay for, sex acts with a minor as identified through the HEAT Unit."

All 28 suspects were arrested last week.

The 21-year old Green is facing four felony counts.

“Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we continue to work to gather more information,” said Chad Hartley, Nevada spokesperson. Hartley also confirmed that Green has been suspended from the program.

Green had his best season yet as a junior at Nevada, recording 16 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He was expected to be a starter as a senior this season on the Wolf Pack’s defensive line.

Facing charges are:

  • Geoffrey Board, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Sabino Rosales, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Armand Molina, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Tyler Atencio, 24: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Noguera, 37: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • John Ching, 23: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Kurt Schneider, 54: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18
  • William Shaw, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Probation Violation
  • Kyle Lethcoe, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Daniel Duenas-Mendoza, 35: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Luis Chavez, Jr., 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Carlos Torres, 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Justin Macias, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jesus Martinez, Jr., 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree; and Two Counts Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Less Than 14 grams
  • Adrian Meza, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Roberto Caceres-Valencia, 36: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Justin Claus, 31: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Juan Saldate-Soltero, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, 28-42 grams; and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell
  • Orlando Alvarado, 46: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jeffrey Lofstead, 64: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Israel Vazquez, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Montelongo-Avila, 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • William Scott, 57: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Thomas Cash, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Julio Moran, Jr., 41: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Michael Ballin, 52: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Miguel Lopez, 42: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Christopher Green: 21: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
Caption

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a COVID-19 related news conference on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Crime

Man ordered to stop practicing medicine, performing autopsies in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts said Tuesday it has obtained an injunction against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine in Kansas without a license.

News

Discarded smoking materials spark SE Wichita house fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Boyd
No one was hurt.

News

Pharmacists notice increased demand for flu shots amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

Business

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
After changing ownership last year, Jacks North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

Latest News

News

Andover school board votes for middle school students to return to classroom

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Hutchinson Schools considering move to remote learning

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Hutchinson Public Schools to allow sports spectators, board considers move to remote learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week.

News

Jack's North Hi Carryout closing for good

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Bicycling trio visits site of 1970 WSU football-team plane crash

Updated: 14 hours ago

Education

Andover moving middle school students to full-time, in-person learning

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Andover Public Schools Board of Education on Monday decided to shift middle school students from a hybrid model to in-person learning on Mondays through Fridays.