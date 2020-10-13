FBI arrests 28 in Nevada human trafficking sting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A week-long human trafficking sting led by the FBI has resulted in 28 arrests, including University of Nevada football player Chris Green.

The FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with law agencies from across the area, targeted people trying to pay minors for sexual acts.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says all of the suspects went to a home in South Reno to “knowingly engage in, and pay for, sex acts with a minor as identified through the HEAT Unit."

All 28 suspects were arrested last week.

The 21-year old Green is facing four felony counts.

“Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we continue to work to gather more information,” said Chad Hartley, Nevada spokesperson. Hartley also confirmed that Green has been suspended from the program.

Green had his best season yet as a junior at Nevada, recording 16 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He was expected to be a starter as a senior this season on the Wolf Pack’s defensive line.

Facing charges are:

Geoffrey Board, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Sabino Rosales, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Armand Molina, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Tyler Atencio, 24: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Jose Noguera, 37: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

John Ching, 23: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Kurt Schneider, 54: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18

William Shaw, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Probation Violation

Kyle Lethcoe, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Daniel Duenas-Mendoza, 35: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Jose Luis Chavez, Jr., 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree

Carlos Torres, 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Justin Macias, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Jesus Martinez, Jr., 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree; and Two Counts Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Less Than 14 grams

Adrian Meza, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Roberto Caceres-Valencia, 36: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Justin Claus, 31: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree

Juan Saldate-Soltero, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, 28-42 grams; and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

Orlando Alvarado, 46: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Jeffrey Lofstead, 64: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree

Israel Vazquez, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Jose Montelongo-Avila, 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

William Scott, 57: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree

Thomas Cash, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree

Julio Moran, Jr., 41: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Michael Ballin, 52: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Miguel Lopez, 42: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

Christopher Green: 21: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment

