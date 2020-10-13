Advertisement

General election sees most female candidates in Kansas’ history

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A historic time for women comes with the Nov. 3 general election as the most female candidates in Kansas' history are running for federal and local positions.

“A lot of women have paved the path for women like me to make this choice,” Democratic candidate for Kansas' First Congressional District, Kali Barnett said.

Democratic candidate for Kansas' Fourth Congressional District, Laura Lombard, said many of the women running in the state are “very interested in making sure that (their) families have security and dignity.”

“I think for many of us running, that is the top priority,” she said.

Although she’s in the opposing political party, Kansas House District 87 Republican candidate, Susan Estes, said “it’s great to see women at every level of government getting into the game.”

At the federal level, Kansas voters will see Barnett, Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Michelle De La Isla, Third Congressional District Democratic candidate Sharice Davids, Third Congressional Republican Candidate Amanda Adkins, Lombard, and Barbara Bollier on federal-level ballots. The race drawing the most attention beyond Kansas is the U.S. Senate race where Bollier, a Democrat, faces Republican Roger Marshall and Libertarian Jason Buckley in the bid to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Pat Roberts.

Wichita State University Political Science Professor Dr. Alexandra Middlewood said Kansas is known for women in politics, but this year is different.

“Through this year in Kansas, we do have, you know, record numbers of women that are running and currently about 26 percent of our state legislature is women,” Dr. Middlewood said.

Regardless of political party, the women running in November said they’re doing so to show younger generations of women that it’s important for their voices to be heard.

“I hope there are younger women who see all these other women who are running because when I was young, there weren’t too many women that I could see running," Estes said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Marshall and Bollier respond to comments concerning gun laws

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
A video of U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier speaking to a group on the subject of guns in early October is making the rounds. Her opponent, Roger Marshall, says the video shows Bollier supports gun confiscation. Bollier’s camp says that is not the case.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.

KWCH

WSU Political Science professor explains how Judge Barrett nomination could affect Kansans

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
Dr. Neal Allen said the Justice Barrett nomination may have some effect on the Senate race in Kansas.

Politics

WATCH: Congressman Ron Estes, challenger Laura Lombard address issues impacting south-central Kansas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

Latest News

Breaking News

Second presidential debate canceled

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second scheduled debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Politics

Sen. Susan Wagle draws scrutiny over comments concerning redistricting

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
In a video shared online, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle appears to call for redistricting to favor Republicans in Kansas and to take Democrats out of office.

Politics

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
Susan Page, the moderator from Wednesday night’s' presidential debate is a Kansas native.She is the first print journalist to solo-moderate a presidential debate.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Hear from the candidates who want to represent Kansas’ “Big First” district in congress.

Politics

Political campaigns ramping up voter-outreach efforts

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
Ads, calls, texts flooding voters phones and homes

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."