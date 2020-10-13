Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will hold a COVID-19 related news conference on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. She said the conference will focus on COVID-19 updates.

According to Gov. Kelly, she will also discuss Kansas' new Unified Testing Strategy.

