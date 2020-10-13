Hutchinson Schools considering move to remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week. This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Reno County continues an upward trend. The positive percentage rate in the county is higher than 15 percent, which puts the Hutchinson school district in the “red” category of its gating criteria.

With the allowance of spectators at events, the district decided to allow two tickets for each student participating in an activity. On Friday (Oct. 16), the district will make an official decision on whether or not students will go to full, remote learning.

