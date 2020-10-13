Advertisement

KS Department of Labor explains delay in unemployment-benefit payment

Kansas Department of Labor
Kansas Department of Labor(WIBW)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans who are unemployed due to COVID-19 started receiving additional $300 payments last week as part of the Lost Wages Assistance Program. But after receiving that first payment, many reached out to Eyewitness News this week, wondering why they haven’t received the second payment. The department of labor said it will begin processing the second round of $300 payments this week, but many unemployed Kansans say they expected to already have that money in their accounts.

For Kansans like Samantha and Gavin McKaig, not knowing when their unemployment benefits will deposit makes planning ahead nearly impossible.

“When you don’t know when your next payment’s coming in and you’ve got bills coming up,” Gavin said.

The McKaigs received their first $300 payment last week with no issues but expected to have their second payment by now. The Kansas Department of Labor said one reason for the delay could be Columbus Day, which was Monday (Oct. 12). We also learned that timing of payments is highly dependent on when the claimant self-certified.

Last week, KDOL said it processed more than $9 million to more than 30,000 people who certified when the program went live Oct. 2. The department of labor said 108,000 more Kansans certified last week and will likely be on a different payment schedule.

With KDOL processing the second week of Lost-Wages-Assistance-Program payments this week, the department said those expecting the benefit should check their accounts frequently.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McPherson Unified School District sees increase in close contact quarantines

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
McPherson Unified School District sees increase in Covid-19 quarantines

News

New mandate issued in Reno County as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 17 minutes ago
New mandate issued in Reno County as COVID-19 cases rise

Accidents

1 hurt after semi drives off bridge in Saline County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Salina involving a semi and a pilot car.

News

Reno County’s new public-health order limits mass gatherings to 100 people

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19, Reno County is implementing a new public health order starting Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020). The order will limit mass gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.

Latest News

Animals

Black jaguar dies at southwest Kansas zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced Tuesday the death of Amelia, a black jaguar, and long time zoo resident.

News

Gov. Kelly implements new Unified Testing Strategy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is seeing over 700 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Crime

Man ordered to stop practicing medicine, performing autopsies in Kansas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts said Tuesday it has obtained an injunction against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine in Kansas without a license.

News

Discarded smoking materials spark SE Wichita house fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Boyd
No one was hurt.

News

Pharmacists notice increased demand for flu shots amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago

Business

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
After changing ownership last year, Jacks North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.