Man ordered to stop practicing medicine, performing autopsies in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts said Tuesday it has obtained an injunction against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine in Kansas without a license.

Parcells is accused of performing autopsies and unlawfully representing himself as a physician and a physician assistant. The Shawnee County District Court ordered that Parcells stop the unlawful action permanently.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts said the permanent injunction is the result of civil action filed against Parcells after receiving reports alleging that he misrepresented himself to families seeking autopsies for deceased family members.

The Order of the Shawnee County District Court can be found here, and the Board’s original Petition here.

