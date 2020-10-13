McPherson Unified School District sees increase in close contact quarantines

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Some parents with students in the McPherson Unified School District are concerned about the districts quarantine guidelines.

More than 80 students have been forced to quarantine because they were in close contact with other students that tested positive for COVID-19.

“In reaction to all of these students being quarantined, now they are making the changes. It’s a knee-jerk reaction to something they said they were doing in the first place but did not," Jamie Lulloff, a concerned parent said.

Lulloff is the mother of two daughters that attend the McPherson Unified School District.

She said her oldest daughter, a senior in high school was forced to quarantine after a classmate she was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19. This came just a few days after returning to in-person learning.

“Four days in, a bunch of students were quarantined due to presumptive positive students within their classrooms," Lulloff said.

Originally, Lulloff was not concerned about in-person learning.

“I didn’t have any concerns starting because from the documentation we received from the school district I felt comfortable that my daughter along with all of the other students at the high school were being kept safe," She said.

McPherson’s superintendent, Shiloh Vincent said after seeing the number of quarantines that took places last week, adjustments are being made to prevent this from happening again.

“We’re getting kids as far apart as we possibly can so that we can continue on with the face-to-face model and avoid quarantines like what we experienced early on last week," Vincent said.

Moving forward, Lulloff wants the district to be more transparent about regulations and guidelines.

“Definitely the alignment the policy and procedures in relation to COVID in an easy to understand format," She said.

Lulloff’s daughter still has a week left in her quarantine but she hopes other students facing the same problem, won’t have to lose opportunities in the future.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.