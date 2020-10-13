Mother shares story of personal tragedy to raise awareness about SIDS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -With October, designated as National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS (KIDS) Network reports seeing an uptick in infant deaths and emphasizes the importance of safe sleep practices for babies.

As part of the awareness effort, Salina mother Amanda Randolph shares her story of personal tragedy in hopes that it can help other new parents. Randolph’s son, Padraig, died from SIDS on May 21, 2008.

“I can’t tell you how much of a nightmare that was for me and my family, how many times I looked back and wondered, ‘what could I have done different?’” she said.

Today, Randolph has four children. She’s reaching out to other parents in hopes that they won’t go through what she did 12 years ago.

“I wish somebody would have told how important it is, how you can give your baby the best shot by following the safe sleep recommendations,” she said.

KIDS Network Executive Director Christy Schunn said parents should follow the ABCs of safe sleeping: Alone, on their Backs and in their own Crib.

She said even if it feels cold inside the home, there should never be a blanket in the crib with a newborn.

Schunn said reducing infant mortality is a community effort in which everyone from babysitters to the police department can play a part.

“We know around the country that some of our first responders are the folks that are into some of the houses where we want to make sure they get the message. So, they may be there for another reason, but when they look across the room, they see the baby in an unsafe sleep environment, that’s an opportunity to educate folks that they’re visiting.”

Schunn said education saves babies' lives.

