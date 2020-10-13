Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After changing ownership last year, Jack’s North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

Last year, Jack’s owner Armin Ghoddoussi made improvements, looking toward the future of the classic spot. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, creating unforeseen challenges with slowed business. But Goddoussi said the biggest reason he had to close was for his mother’s health. She was managing and operating the restaurant, which became a difficult challenge physically for the soon-to-be 69-year-old.

“Owning a restaurant is another challenge. They are separate. As a total, (managing and operating) was too much work and tough on her physically,” Goddoussi said.

Jack’s North Hi Carryout has been around since 1951. The latest owner bought the restaurant in January of 2019.

