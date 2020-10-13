Advertisement

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After changing ownership last year, Jack’s North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

Last year, Jack’s owner Armin Ghoddoussi made improvements, looking toward the future of the classic spot. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, creating unforeseen challenges with slowed business. But Goddoussi said the biggest reason he had to close was for his mother’s health. She was managing and operating the restaurant, which became a difficult challenge physically for the soon-to-be 69-year-old.

“Owning a restaurant is another challenge. They are separate. As a total, (managing and operating) was too much work and tough on her physically,” Goddoussi said.

Jack’s North Hi Carryout has been around since 1951. The latest owner bought the restaurant in January of 2019.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
After years of legal battles and objections from the Kansas Attorney General, a casino is under construction in north Sedgwick County.

KWCH

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
Regal Cinemas could face closure due to COVID-19 financial blows. Regal operates all Warren Theaters in Wichita.

Business

As industry struggles, Spirit, Boeing announce efforts to consolidate production

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
As many airlines resort to layoffs after federal assistance ran out, aviation manufacturers are making changes of their own. Thursday, Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing announced efforts to consolidate production.

Business

Historic Brookville Hotel in Abilene closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A historic hotel in Abilene, well known for its homestyle cooking and fried chicken dinners, is closing after 125 years of operation by the same family.

Latest News

Business

Flyers, industry expert discuss outlook for airlines

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
Wednesday’s news that American and United Airlines plan to furlough a combined 32,000 workers could be the beginning of massive job cuts in the airline industry.

Building You

Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
More than 800 South Central Kansas job seekers have turned to virtual job fairs to connect with recruiters.

Business

Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Grant DeMars
The beginning of fall means harvest time for a crop less commonly grown by Kansas farmers, hemp.

Business

Representatives of performing arts industry seek federal aid to stay afloat

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
With limits on crowd sizes and shows put on hold, local performing arts venues and artists are among many continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Watch: BBB offers advice to safely give to help with disaster relief

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
As wildfires continue to spread on the west coast and unprecedented rainfall impacts many southern states, millions of Americans are impacted by natural disasters. To assist those seeking to provide help, the Better Business Burea offers suggestions to make sure your donations go where you attend them to go.

Don't Fall For It

WATCH: BBB warns of ‘package-delivery-notice’ scam

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau joined Eyewitness News Tuesday, Sept. 15 to warn about a scam ramping up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scam concerns notices that you’ve missed a package delivery.