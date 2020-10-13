Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Tuesday announced that county commissioner Jim Howell has tested positive for COVID-19. Howell, who represents the county’s fifth district, which includes southeast Wichita, Derby, and part of Mulvane, said he followed public-health guidelines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I decided to get tested for COVID-19 because I was slightly symptomatic,” said Howell. “I have been wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene per the recommended healthy behaviors.”

The county said Howell has been working from home and will continue to isolate there “as instructed by the Sedgwick County Health Department.” The county said this is the fourth time Howell has been tested for the virus and the first time he’s tested positive.

The county said the health department will notify anyone who is considered a close contact for further information, testing, and monitoring.

