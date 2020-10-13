Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell tests positive for COVID-19

Sedgwick County District 5 Commissioner Jim Howell is working from home and in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sedgwick County District 5 Commissioner Jim Howell is working from home and in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Tuesday announced that county commissioner Jim Howell has tested positive for COVID-19. Howell, who represents the county’s fifth district, which includes southeast Wichita, Derby, and part of Mulvane, said he followed public-health guidelines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I decided to get tested for COVID-19 because I was slightly symptomatic,” said Howell. “I have been wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene per the recommended healthy behaviors.”

The county said Howell has been working from home and will continue to isolate there “as instructed by the Sedgwick County Health Department.” The county said this is the fourth time Howell has been tested for the virus and the first time he’s tested positive.

The county said the health department will notify anyone who is considered a close contact for further information, testing, and monitoring.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

News

Reno County’s new public-health order limits mass gatherings to 100 people

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
In hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19, Reno County is implementing a new public health order starting Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020). The order will limit mass gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

News

Hutchinson Public Schools to allow sports spectators, board considers move to remote learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.