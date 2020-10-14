Advertisement

At least 147 University of Kansas employees take buyout

University of Kansas
University of Kansas(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - At least 147 University of Kansas employees are taking an early retirement buyout this year as the school looks to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a message to faculty and staff members Wednesday that unit leaders across campus have asked to fill roughly 20% of the positions that will be vacated through the program. But she said discussions about which positions will be filled are ongoing, and many of the roles will remain vacant, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

The university announced the buyout program in June because of anticipated enrollment drops that ultimately weren’t as large as officials feared. To qualify, employees must meet certain criteria, such as being at least 62 years old and serving 10 years or longer at the university or another Kansas state agency. The buyout amounts to a lump-sum cash payment of $100,000 or an employee’s fiscal year 2021 budgeted base salary, whichever is lower.

The university last offered a similar buyout program in 2018, but it wasn’t an option for staff. This year, the bulk of the buyout participants are staff, with 134 submitting retirement notices through the program. Just 13 faculty have done so.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno County reports record count on first day of advanced, in-person voting

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) is the first day for advanced in-person voting form some Kansas counties, including Reno County

Building You

Building You: Manufacturer hiring for hundreds of positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Johnson Controls is hiring for hundreds of positions in Wichita.

News

Kansas SOS office releases advanced ballot breakdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
So far, 2,383 of those ballots have already been returned.

News

Flashing lights added to stop signs at deadly intersection where mother, four children died

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

College Hill closes to trick-or-treaters, Halloween displays still a go

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will not be a hotspot for trick-or-treaters to gather this year.

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
New evidence shows that people may be able to get COVID-19 more than once.

News

Hutchinson home total loss after early Tuesday morning fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No injuries were reported after a fire early Tuesday morning in Hutchinson.

Politics

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin have been added to the lawsuit surrounding a false political attack ad aimed at, then Wichita Mayoral Candidate Brandon Whipple.

News

Andover middle-school parents relieved with return to in-person learning 5 days per week

Updated: 16 hours ago