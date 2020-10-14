At least 147 University of Kansas employees take buyout

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - At least 147 University of Kansas employees are taking an early retirement buyout this year as the school looks to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a message to faculty and staff members Wednesday that unit leaders across campus have asked to fill roughly 20% of the positions that will be vacated through the program. But she said discussions about which positions will be filled are ongoing, and many of the roles will remain vacant, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

The university announced the buyout program in June because of anticipated enrollment drops that ultimately weren’t as large as officials feared. To qualify, employees must meet certain criteria, such as being at least 62 years old and serving 10 years or longer at the university or another Kansas state agency. The buyout amounts to a lump-sum cash payment of $100,000 or an employee’s fiscal year 2021 budgeted base salary, whichever is lower.

The university last offered a similar buyout program in 2018, but it wasn’t an option for staff. This year, the bulk of the buyout participants are staff, with 134 submitting retirement notices through the program. Just 13 faculty have done so.

