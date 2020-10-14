Advertisement

Building You: Manufacturer hiring for hundreds of positions

Johnson Controls at 3110 North Mead in Wichita
Johnson Controls at 3110 North Mead in Wichita(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Johnson Controls is hiring for hundreds of positions in Wichita.

The company, located at 3110 North Mead, manufactures and distributes heating and air units.

“With the turn of COVID and people staying at home more, we’ve seen a surge in demand. So, we are looking to hire. We’ve hired approximately 400 people in the last three months. And, we’re continuing on that hiring rate for our site,” said Amelia Bardwell, plant manager for Johnson Controls in Wichita.

Bardwell said the company is hiring for entry level positions to high skilled positions, such as welders.

“We’re very happy to be one of the manufacturers that are seeing a lot of demand. We hope to take the opportunity right now, when other employers are laying off, that we find that talent and can really grow our talent pool,” said Bardwell.

Last week, the hiring agency Randstad held two career fairs in Oaklawn and Haysville.

“The challenge is getting the people to show up. It’s been some hard times due to COVID. Lot of people are still nervous about coming out in public, so we try to make it as easy as possible," Rodney Auston, recruiter.

The company is hiring for forklift drivers, which pay $14.50 to $15 dollars per hour, and assembly line operators, which pay $13 to $13.50 per hour.

Auston said they are hiring for people with no experience and will train new employees.

“Looking for a hard worker, somebody that’s punctual. Attendance is key in this position. You can’t make a difference, if you don’t come to work,” said Auston.

To learn more about the assembly operator positions, click here.

To learn more about the forklift positions, click here.

