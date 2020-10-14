Ceremony in Wichita welcomes 10 new U.S. citizens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A special ceremony Tuesday in Wichita welcomed 10 new U.S. citizens from six countries: Brazil, Burma, Laos, Mexico, Somalia and Vietnam. The ceremony came on the last day of voter registration in Kansas.

Meeting that deadline was important for new citizens like Daniela Christine Selena, among the 10 honored in Tuesday’s ceremony.

“I feel like I can do more, and the voting right now, I’m glad that this happened before the elections,” she said. “I’m going to definitely vote.”

Representatives with the League of Women Voters attended Tuesday’s ceremony, there to accept voter registration cards from any of the new citizens.

