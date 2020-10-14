Advertisement

Ceremony in Wichita welcomes 10 new U.S. citizens

An Oct. 13 ceremony in Wichita recognized 10 new U.S. citizens representing six countries.
An Oct. 13 ceremony in Wichita recognized 10 new U.S. citizens representing six countries.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A special ceremony Tuesday in Wichita welcomed 10 new U.S. citizens from six countries: Brazil, Burma, Laos, Mexico, Somalia and Vietnam. The ceremony came on the last day of voter registration in Kansas.

Meeting that deadline was important for new citizens like Daniela Christine Selena, among the 10 honored in Tuesday’s ceremony.

“I feel like I can do more, and the voting right now, I’m glad that this happened before the elections,” she said. “I’m going to definitely vote.”

Representatives with the League of Women Voters attended Tuesday’s ceremony, there to accept voter registration cards from any of the new citizens.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita State professors working to document history of Latinos in Wichita

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
That’s why two Wichita State Professors, Enrique Navarro and Jay Price, are doing what they can to help document the history and contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the city of Wichita.

News

Biker group donates funds, food to Victory in the Valley

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
This year, they raised nearly $9,000, and a literal van full of donated food for Victory in the Valley's pantry.

News

KANSAS PROUD: Bennington boy prevents house fire

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The actions Clayton Shamburg took next prevented the home from catching on fire.

Kansas Proud

Time running out to enjoy flower display on Douglas this year

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
As another summer comes to a close and another fall begins, time is running out to check out a Wichita attraction many may not even know about.

Latest News

News

Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta boasts state’s largest pumpkin

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta is home to the largest pumpkin grown in Kansas this year.

Kansas Proud

Despite game cancellation, Hoxie High School makes senior’s Homecoming extra sweet

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
Hoxie High School wasn’t able to play its Homecoming football game due to its scheduled opponent being in COVID-19 quarantine, but students made the best of it, carried out homecoming activities and honored an inspiring classmate.

Kansas Proud

Wichita woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Family and friends gathered at Grant Chapel AME Church of Wichita on Tuesday to celebrate the birthday of a local centenarian.

Kansas Proud

Wichita teacher goes extra mile to help students make the grade

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
A Wichita teacher goes the extra mile to help her students make the grade as they navigate learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Proud

KANSAS PROUD: Motorcycle group holds fundraiser in support of breast cancer awareness

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
Organizers said they’ve had people close to them go through cancer, which is why it’s important for them to give back.

News

Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Just in time for a big celebration in Wellington, the Sumner County community nears completion on a big, historic restoration project.