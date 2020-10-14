Advertisement

Flashing lights added to stop signs at deadly intersection where mother, four children died

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County makes another change for safety at an intersection where a mother and four children died in a crash.

County crews added flashing lights on stop signs at 263rd Street West and 71st Street South.

The deadly crash happened in September when investigators say a grain truck went through a stop sign and the SUV hit it.

Since the crash, the county also installed rumble strips at the intersection.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Building You

Building You: Manufacturer hiring for hundreds of positions

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
Johnson Controls is hiring for hundreds of positions in Wichita.

News

Kansas SOS office releases advanced ballot breakdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
So far, 2,383 of those ballots have already been returned.

News

Flashing lights added to stop signs at deadly intersection where mother, four children died

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

College Hill closes to trick-or-treaters, Halloween displays still a go

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will not be a hotspot for trick-or-treaters to gather this year.

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a news conference.

News

Hutchinson home total loss after early Tuesday morning fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No injuries were reported after a fire early Tuesday morning in Hutchinson.

Politics

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin have been added to the lawsuit surrounding a false political attack ad aimed at, then Wichita Mayoral Candidate Brandon Whipple.

News

Andover middle-school parents relieved with return to in-person learning 5 days per week

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Faster deliveries expected with Amazon expansion in Sedgwick County

Updated: 15 hours ago