Flashing lights added to stop signs at deadly intersection where mother, four children died

VIOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County makes another change for safety at an intersection where a mother and four children died in a crash.

County crews added flashing lights on stop signs at 263rd Street West and 71st Street South.

The deadly crash happened in September when investigators say a grain truck went through a stop sign and the SUV hit it.

Since the crash, the county also installed rumble strips at the intersection.

