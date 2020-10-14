Flashing lights added to stop signs at deadly intersection where mother, four children died
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County makes another change for safety at an intersection where a mother and four children died in a crash.
County crews added flashing lights on stop signs at 263rd Street West and 71st Street South.
The deadly crash happened in September when investigators say a grain truck went through a stop sign and the SUV hit it.
Since the crash, the county also installed rumble strips at the intersection.
