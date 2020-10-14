Advertisement

Gregg Marshall: ‘I have never physically struck a player or colleague’

February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG MARSHALL looks on during the American Athletic Conference basketball game being played at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Temple upset #16 Wichita State 81-79 in overtime. (Credit Image: � Ken Inness via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG MARSHALL looks on during the American Athletic Conference basketball game being played at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Temple upset #16 Wichita State 81-79 in overtime.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall on Tuesday released a statement denying wrongdoing as an investigation into allegations of misconduct continues.

The allegations include claims of physical abuse against a former player and an assistant coach. In the statement released Tuesday, Marshall said he’s “cooperating fully” with the independent investigation and denies ever striking a player or colleague.

Full statement:

Throughout my career as a coach, I have devoted myself to accessing and unleashing the greatness of my players – both on the court and in their lives. I am proud of my team, our legacy, and the outstanding Shocker community we have built over the past 14 years. It has therefore been particularly difficult for me and my family to read recent media reports that include inaccuracies about my coaching style and the basketball culture we have created at Wichita State. But I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from community leaders, alumni and former players. I again state that I am cooperating fully with the independent investigation by a St. Louis law firm and I look forward to its conclusion. I will not interfere with that investigation while it is ongoing. In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague. Allegations claiming otherwise are false. It is important that the investigation conclude its work without outside influence. An unrelenting character assassination by a member of the media that repeatedly targets me and my family threatens to undermine the impartiality of the investigation. I am devoted to my team and the entire Shocker community. I value my players and believe in their potential. If there is any question of my love for my team, it’s my responsibility to do a better job of demonstrating my commitment. I am humbled and proud to serve this university and our community.

