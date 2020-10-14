Advertisement

Kansas reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,293 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 69,155.

The department also recorded 67 deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 838.

The state continues to identify active COVID-19 clusters. Derby High School, and two long term care facilities, Cheney Golden Age Home and Larksfield Place, were the only named clusters in Sedgwick County.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

