Kansas SOS office releases advanced ballot breakdown

Advance Ballot applications being delivered to the Shawnee Co. Election Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 456,148 advanced ballots have been mailed out on the first day of advance voting.

So far, 2,383 of those ballots have already been returned.

In a tweet, the office said that members of the military and overseas citizens had their ballots sent 45 days before the election, which are the ballots that have been sent back thus far.

Compared to 2018, at this time, 128,220 ballots had been sent and 423 returned. In 2016, 133,822 were sent and 771 returned.

Broken down by party affiliation, advanced ballots mailed are as follows:

Democrat: 214,290

Republican: 171,517

Unaffiliated: 68,274

Libertarian: 2,065

Ballots returned by party is as follows:

Democrat: 1,261

Republican: 556

Unaffiliated: 549

Libertarian: 17

