Kansas SOS office releases advanced ballot breakdown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 456,148 advanced ballots have been mailed out on the first day of advance voting.
So far, 2,383 of those ballots have already been returned.
In a tweet, the office said that members of the military and overseas citizens had their ballots sent 45 days before the election, which are the ballots that have been sent back thus far.
Compared to 2018, at this time, 128,220 ballots had been sent and 423 returned. In 2016, 133,822 were sent and 771 returned.
Broken down by party affiliation, advanced ballots mailed are as follows:
Democrat: 214,290
Republican: 171,517
Unaffiliated: 68,274
Libertarian: 2,065
Ballots returned by party is as follows:
Democrat: 1,261
Republican: 556
Unaffiliated: 549
Libertarian: 17
