Near record warmth across Kansas Wednesday

The record today in Wichita is 89 degrees and we should tie it, if not break it.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild start to our Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the 50s, but the breeze is making it feel a few degrees cooler. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s placing us in record high territory. The record today in Wichita is 89 degrees and we should tie it, if not break it.

Beware the wind tonight. Like Sunday night, another wind event is possible and while I do not think the wind gusts will be as strong as they were on Sunday night, some gusts may go over 50 mph. Areas of blowing dust/low visibility is expected.

The wind will be accompanied by a powerful cold front that will send temperatures tumbling into the 50s and 60s on Thursday afternoon. Stated differently, most locations will be roughly 30 degrees colder on Thursday afternoon compared to this afternoon.

Unfortunately, the cold front will move through the state without producing precipitation. Another weather maker moving through the state this weekend may produce some showers, mainly over north and east Kansas, but as of now the chance is very small.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy; record warmth. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusts to 45. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; MUCH cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: E/SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Fri: High: 67. Low: 46. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77. Low: 48. Mostly sunny; windy and warmer.

Sun: High: 57. Low: 34. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler.

Mon: High: 55. Low: 33. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Tue: High: 65. Low: 45. Partly cloudy; warmer.

