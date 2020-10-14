October weather returns to finish off the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front pushing out of Kansas through the evening delivers a big change in the weather that much of the state will feel on Thursday. Gusty north winds will start backing off by early Thursday, but there will still be enough wind to make it feel even chillier at the start of the day.

Low temperatures will be down in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning, and highs will be back up near 60 with a mostly sunny sky.

Look for a warming trend to kick in Friday with much of the state getting back to the upper 60s. As the wind turns back to the south, it will ramp up heading into Saturday. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s Saturday afternoon, but a STRONG cold front moves through Saturday night to cool things down even more by the end of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. N 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; diminishing winds. N 15-25; gusty early. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 39.

Fri: High: 67 Early AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 48 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 44 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 43 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 49 Becoming partly cloudy.

