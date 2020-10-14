O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin have been added to the lawsuit surrounding a false political attack ad aimed at, then Wichita Mayoral Candidate Brandon Whipple.

The lawsuit filed by Whipple’s attorney originally listed only Matthew Colborn and an organization called Protect Wichita Girls. Two unknown defendants were listed as “John Doe #1” and “John Doe #2.” In a petition filed with the Sedgwick County District Court, Mayor Whipple’s attorney names those John Does and adds another defendant following an investigation into their identities.

The false attack ad at the center of the lawsuit, titled "Protect Wichita Girls and Stop Brandon Whipple, was posted online ahead of the 2019 Wichita mayoral election. In it, female actors read lines making it appear as if Whipple had sexually harassed young women in the past. One actor read, “He just came up, looked at me, smiled and said, ‘Hey do your panties match your outfit?’” Factfinder 12 investigated those claims and found they were quotes from a Kansas City Star article that in no way applied or referred to Brandon Whipple.

In August of 2020, Matthew Colborn, the man who admitted to making the ad and the first to be listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, spoke with Factfinder 12. At the time, he said Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock asked him to produce the ad, but court documents filed on Tuesday (10/14) allege that the driving force behind the production of the false ad was Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, aided by James Clendenin and Michael Capps.

The newly filed petition claims that on October 10, 2019, Protect Wichita’s Girls, LLC was issued a certificate of organization by the New Mexico Secretary of State and listed “Ray Manhattan” as a member of the company. In the documents, Whipple’s attorney claims Ray Manhattan does not exist and is a name sometimes used by State Representative Michael Capps in an attempt to hide his identity. The address listed for Ray Manhattan is a Wichita address the documents state is leased to Midwest Business Group, LLC and guaranteed by Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin.

The court petition asserts that James Clendenin served as the principal fundraiser for the video project to “add credibility to the effort,” and says that in mid-October of 2019, Clendenin reached out to Colborn asking him to watch Whipple’s new campaign video where Whipple was “Totally making himself look like a community family man.” It goes on to say Clendenin texted Colborn two days later telling him that his (Clendenin’s) involvement in the ad had been discovered and wanted to know who “burned him.” The documents go on the allege that efforts to hide the involvement of those involved failed because “O’Donnell bragged about the ad to political associates.”

On Halloween of 2019, the documents say O’Donnell sent a text message to Sedgwick County Republican Chair Dalton Glasscock informing him there would be news coverage concerning Michael Capps' possible involvement in the false attack ad. It says Glasscock was “furious and expressed belief that Capps could have cost,” then Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell, “the election.” Glasscock later asked Capps for his resignation, which he did not give. Capps was defeated by his opponent to retain his seat in the statehouse in the August 2020 primary election.

On Sunday, November 4, Capps appeared on a local conservative radio talk show to discuss the “Protect Wichita Girls” ad. Court documents allege he met with Clendenin and O’Donnell before the appearance to “discuss how to shift blame for the defamatory ad to others.” At that meeting, Whipple’s attorney writes in the petition the three men “concocted a story” to “Blame Dalton Glasscock and Sedgwick County Clerk Kelly Arnold for the hit piece,” and that at the end of the meeting, “O’Donnell reminded Capps of what he had learned in politics: Avoid the truth at all expense and just go on the attack.”

After the radio appearance, the petition claims Clendenin sent a text message to Matthew Colborn saying, “the best time for that video to disappear is now,” and to “delete the text strong from me please LOL.” It says Clendenin then deleted his texts to avoid the Kansas Open Records Act.

Factfinder 12 reached out to Capps, O’Donnell and Clendenin about the petition. Clendenin said he had not been served, had not seen the filing and could not comment. Capps and O’Donnell have not responded.

