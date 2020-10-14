Ottaway Amusement Company selling carnival food, donating partial proceeds to Kansas Food Bank

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re disappointed you were not able to enjoy carnivals this year due to Covid-19, you might be in luck.

Ottaway Amusement Company is a family run mobile carnival that usually offers carnival rides and food but they’ve had to adjust due to the pandemic.

Now, Ottaway Amusement is offering only carnival food to Kansas communities.

So far, they’re traveled to about eight different Kansas communities and this week, they are in Salina.

They arrived in Salina on Monday (Oct. 12) and plan to stay until at least Sunday night (Oct. 18).

As soon as they opened at noon on Wednesday, people began lining up for their carnival treats.

“It’s like a one-time chance that you can actually get something that’s delicious," said Cooper Hutton, a Salina resident.

Some people at the funnel cake stand said they were disappointed not have carnival rides this year, but are happy to at least have carnival treats.

“It is kind of neat, special thing that we missed," Brandon Ebert a Salina resident said. "You know, with the river festival, other activities that we didn’t get to do this year so it’s neat to experience it somehow.”

Tables are provided at the amusement stand so people can sit and enjoy their carnival treats while practicing social distancing.

The Ottaway Amusement Company also plans to donate part of the proceeds they earn to the Kansas Food bank which they have already raised more than 50 thousand dollars for.

They plan to continue traveling to different Kansas communities until it gets too cold to operate.

For more information, you can visit the Ottaway Amusement Company Facebook page.

