Advertisement

Ottaway Amusement Company selling carnival food, donating partial proceeds to Kansas Food Bank

Ottaway Amusement selling carnival treats
Ottaway Amusement selling carnival treats(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re disappointed you were not able to enjoy carnivals this year due to Covid-19, you might be in luck.

Ottaway Amusement Company is a family run mobile carnival that usually offers carnival rides and food but they’ve had to adjust due to the pandemic.

Now, Ottaway Amusement is offering only carnival food to Kansas communities.

So far, they’re traveled to about eight different Kansas communities and this week, they are in Salina.

They arrived in Salina on Monday (Oct. 12) and plan to stay until at least Sunday night (Oct. 18).

As soon as they opened at noon on Wednesday, people began lining up for their carnival treats.

“It’s like a one-time chance that you can actually get something that’s delicious," said Cooper Hutton, a Salina resident.

Some people at the funnel cake stand said they were disappointed not have carnival rides this year, but are happy to at least have carnival treats.

“It is kind of neat, special thing that we missed," Brandon Ebert a Salina resident said. "You know, with the river festival, other activities that we didn’t get to do this year so it’s neat to experience it somehow.”

Tables are provided at the amusement stand so people can sit and enjoy their carnival treats while practicing social distancing.

The Ottaway Amusement Company also plans to donate part of the proceeds they earn to the Kansas Food bank which they have already raised more than 50 thousand dollars for.

They plan to continue traveling to different Kansas communities until it gets too cold to operate.

For more information, you can visit the Ottaway Amusement Company Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting begins in Reno County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Early voting begins in Reno County

News

Local lawmakers named in attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Local lawmakers named in attack ad lawsuit

Politics

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin have been added to the lawsuit surrounding a false political attack ad aimed at, then Wichita Mayoral Candidate Brandon Whipple.

News

Reno County reports record count on first day of advanced, in-person voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) is the first day for advanced in-person voting form some Kansas counties, including Reno County

Latest News

Education

At least 147 University of Kansas employees take buyout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 147 University of Kansas employees are taking an early retirement buyout this year as the school looks to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Building You

Building You: Manufacturer hiring for hundreds of positions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Johnson Controls is hiring for hundreds of positions in Wichita.

News

Kansas SOS office releases advanced ballot breakdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
So far, 2,383 of those ballots have already been returned.

News

Flashing lights added to stop signs at deadly intersection where mother, four children died

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

College Hill closes to trick-or-treaters, Halloween displays still a go

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will not be a hotspot for trick-or-treaters to gather this year.