Reno County reports record count on first day of advanced, in-person voting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) is the first day for advanced in-person voting form some Kansas counties, including Reno County where Eyewitness News got a look at the voting process. With the start of in-person early voting, many counties are now also sending out mail-in ballots.

On Wednesday, the Reno County Election Office said the line for early voting extended outside the Reno County Annex in Hutchinson. Day 1 of advanced voting in the county brought in a record number of voters.

“We had a lot of people here at 8 o’clock to vote,” Reno County Deputy Election Officer Jena Fager said.

She said in prior elections, about 100 people voted early each day. On Wednesday, they had more than 150 within the first three hours. Fager said the election office is busier than ever before.

“It’s been a little bit of a hardship on us because we do have to process new voter registrations that come,” Fager said. “So we got a huge influx of those (Tuesday).”

So far, Reno County election officials have managed to keep up, getting voters into the booths while keeping polling sites safe.

“We do have people that just go around and clean at the polling places," Fager said.

Reno County requires poll workers to wear masks and asks voters to do the same. Poll workers also provides souvenir styluses for voters and wipes down. With early voting, Fager said the county also sent out a record number of mail-in ballots Wednesday. In 2016, she said the county mailed out about 800 blallots. That nubmer Wednesday exceeded $8,000.

