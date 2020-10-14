Advertisement

Shockers Draw Dayton In Crossover Classic

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross(©Kelly Ross | Kelly Ross (KWCH))
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics release) - Wichita State will battle Dayton to open up the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., with either Creighton or Utah looming on the second day.

The full Crossover Classic bracket was released Wednesday. All 12 tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Seven of the eight teams in the event had originally signed on to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which was canceled last month. Dayton replaced Duke to fill the final slot in this brand new event. The field also consists of Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

The Shockers' quarterfinal opener against Dayton is the last of four games to be played on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Flyers finished 29-2 last year and were ranked No. 3 in the final Associated Press Poll. The Shockers logged six weeks in the top-25 last season and finished 23-8.

WSU and Dayton last met in the first round of the 2017 NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. The Shockers won 64-58 behind 13 points from freshman Landry Shamet. Dayton leads the all-time series, 2-1. The Flyers won on their home floor in 1941 and bounced the Shockers from the 1962 NIT at Madison Square Garden.

A potential Thanksgiving Day showdown with Creighton would be the first between the former Missouri Valley Conference rivals since the 2013 Arch Madness title game. The Shockers and Bluejays have played 100 times, dating back to 1946.

WSU and Utah split a recent home-and-home series. The Utes won in overtime at the Huntsman Center early in the 2014-15 season. The Shockers returned the favor a year later, downing 25th-ranked Utah 67-50 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

WSU and Memphis will both represent the American Athletic Conference, albeit on opposite sides of the bracket. The Shockers last faced Ohio State in the 2013 Elite Eight. WSU and West Virginia met for the first time ever last November in the Cancun Challenge title game. A matchup with Texas A&M would be the first since 1973.

The Shockers are competing for the second time at Sanford Pentagon, having won a neutral court matchup against Memphis on Nov. 18, 2014.

The inaugural Crossover Classic is arguably the best of college basketball’s early-season tournament slate. All-time, the eight teams competing have combined for 70 appearances in the NCAA Sweet 16 and 20 trips to the Final Four.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls. All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wichita to host NCAA tournament in 2025

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The last time the city hosted the tournament was in 2018.

Sports

‘Border Showdown’ rivalry between KU, Missouri postponed to 2021-22 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, an agreement has been made to delay the upcoming six-game series vs. Missouri by one season.

Sports

Gregg Marshall: ‘I have never physically struck a player or colleague’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall on Tuesday released a statement denying wrongdoing as an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving continues.

Sports

Mother, professor from Stillwater, Okla. shatters Prairie Fire Marathon record

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
ompeting in the Prairie Fire Marathon, McKale Montgomery shattered a Kansas state record by more than five minutes.

Latest News

College

Wildcats Nab Pair of Big 12 Weekly Honors

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By Kansas State Athletics
Kansas State senior defensive back AJ Parker and true freshman quarterback Will Howard were honored following the Wildcats' 21-14 win at TCU as they have been named the Big 12 Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday.

Sports

K-State QB Skylar Thompson to miss remainder of season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By Matt Henderson
Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced during a teleconference Monday morning.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Chiefs stumble, Raiders snap win streak

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

College

Cats Use All Three Phases in 21-14 Win Over TCU

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Kansas State Athletics
KSU moved to 3-0 in Big 12 play with a win at TCU Saturday

KWCH

Local bowler breaks state series record with score of 899

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Brent Bowers sets a new state record, shooting a nearly perfect series at 899.