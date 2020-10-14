Advertisement

Wichita State sorority holds snack, book drive for local schools

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 2,000 pre-packaged snacks and 300 books were delivered to two elementary schools in Wichita on Tuesday.

Midwest Kia, Wichita State University sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and Sam’s Club partnered together for their joint “Adopt-a-School Drive for Literacy” event. The group accepted pre-packaged snacks, as well as books for classrooms and libraries, over the weekend.

“Thank you so much for everyone that came out and donated at sams club this weekend. the kids are going to love eating those snacks and reading those books. it’s going to mean so much to them,” said Karina Brandt, Philanthropy director for WSU’s Kappa Kappa Gamma.

The donations were given to students at Spaght Elementary in north Wichita and Enterprise Elementary in south Wichita.

