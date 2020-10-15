Advertisement

3 Newton Fire/EMS employees test positive for COVID-19

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Newton said Thursday three employees at its Fire/EMS Department have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees are isolating at home for at least 10 days, following CDC guidelines.

City staff is working with the Harvey County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. All those who may have come into contact with the employees have been notified. The source of the infection is believed to be a family contact of one of the employees.

The city said Fire/EMS employees have been practicing social distancing and have been instructed to wear masks at work even while in the stations, which have been closed to the public since March.

Fire/EMS Chief Steve Roberson said the public should rest assured that when they dial 911, someone will be there to provide safe and effective care when they need it,

