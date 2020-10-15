4You: WSU Tech donates airplane fuselage to Derby High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

WSU Tech donated a two-seat airplane and mid-section fuselage to Derby High School. The donation is to help students in the school’s aerospace, aerostructures and production blueprint classes.

The Wichita Police Department’s Juvenile Intervention Unit, along with City Housing, handed out laptop computers to young people who completed The Way to Work Summer Youth Employment Program.

