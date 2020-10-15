Early, in-person voting starts Monday in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The drive to get voters to the polls is now in full force across Kansas. And in this election year featuring a pandemic, mail-in and early voting is anticipated to play a prominent role. Already, there’s been record turnout reported for early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The drive to get voters to make their voices heard has election officials busy and thinking in creative ways as political parties try to court every voter they can to cast a ballot.

The first wave of mail-in ballots is making its way to mailboxes across Kansas. In Sedgwick County, early, in-person voting starts Monday (Oct. 19). at the Sedgwick County Election Office and at INTRUST Bank Arena, which will serve as a “mega-site” for all voters - allowing more space for advance voters to socially distance. Charles Koch Arena will open its doors - for one day only - on Oct. 22 allowing Wichita State University students, faculty, and staff the option to vote early on campus.

This is in addition to 16 early-voting sites across the county that will be open during the last week of October:

Bel Aire City Building: 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

Goddard District Conference Center: 311 South Main, Goddard

Grace Presbyterian Church: 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Haysville Community Library: 210 Hays Ave., Haysville

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita

Park City City Hall: 1941 E. 61st St. N. Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church: 2727 E. 25th st. N., Wichita

Reformation Lutheran: 7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office: 7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita

SEIU Building: 3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Sharon Baptist Church: 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita

St. Andrew’s Lutheran: 2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita

Valley Center Community Center: 314 Clay, Valley Center

Westlink Church of Christ: 10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church: 770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita

Woodlawn Methodist Church: 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

With less than three weeks to go until the general election, the Sedgwick County Democratic and Republican parties want to make every second count and work to answer voters' questions and make them aware of their options to cast a ballot.

“(There are) lots of opportunities to be involved and engaged. No reason we can’t get that number up higher, 70 (percent) for election turnout,” Sedgwick County Republican Party Executive Director Ben Sauceda said.

Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chair Joseph Shepard said the county has worked hard to ensure that the general election is safe and fair.

