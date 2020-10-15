Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin have been added to the lawsuit surrounding a false political attack ad aimed at, then Wichita Mayoral Candidate Brandon Whipple.

News

Reno County reports record count on first day of advanced, in-person voting

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) is the first day for advanced in-person voting form some Kansas counties, including Reno County

Politics

General election sees most female candidates in Kansas’ history

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
A historic time for women comes with the Nov. 3 general election as the most female candidates in Kansas' history are running for federal and local positions.

Politics

Marshall and Bollier respond to comments concerning gun laws

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
A video of U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier speaking to a group on the subject of guns in early October is making the rounds. Her opponent, Roger Marshall, says the video shows Bollier supports gun confiscation. Bollier’s camp says that is not the case.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.

Latest News

KWCH

WSU Political Science professor explains how Judge Barrett nomination could affect Kansans

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
Dr. Neal Allen said the Justice Barrett nomination may have some effect on the Senate race in Kansas.

Politics

WATCH: Congressman Ron Estes, challenger Laura Lombard address issues impacting south-central Kansas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

Breaking News

Second presidential debate canceled

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second scheduled debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Politics

Sen. Susan Wagle draws scrutiny over comments concerning redistricting

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
In a video shared online, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle appears to call for redistricting to favor Republicans in Kansas and to take Democrats out of office.

Politics

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
Susan Page, the moderator from Wednesday night’s' presidential debate is a Kansas native.She is the first print journalist to solo-moderate a presidential debate.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Hear from the candidates who want to represent Kansas’ “Big First” district in congress.