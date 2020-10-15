Advertisement

Man arrested for battery, assault in NE Wichita shooting

Wichita police arrested Charles Henderson in connection with an Oct. 14 shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl.
Wichita police arrested Charles Henderson in connection with an Oct. 14 shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance Wednesday evening (Oct. 14) led to shots fired and serious injury to a teenage girl. Thursday, police said officers arrested 26-year-old Charles Henderson II on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and on a warrant.

At about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said WPD officers responded to the report of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of East 18th Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and heard a disturbance nearby in the 1800 block of North Green,” the WPD said. “Officers responded to Green and contacted multiple individuals.”

Through the investigation, officers learned there was a fight on 18th Street during which someone fired a shot into the air, and Henderson fired shots into a whit Pontiac, G6, wounding a 15-year-old girl inside of that car. Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“After individuals fled the scene on 18th Street, they began to gather again on Green, where a disturbance began before police arrived,” the WPD said. “Henderson was contacted on Green Street and arrested without further incident.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Study: American adults drinking 14 percent more often during pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
With prior reports of local, state and national booms in alcohol sales earlier this year, comes updated data that digs into how much more Americans are drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

Woman falls into oil tank during police pursuit in Cowley County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
According to Sheriff David Falletti with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the oil tank only had a mesh top.

News

Furloughed fitness trainer takes up art during COVID-19 pandemic, work featured at Wichita Art Museum

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wichita to host NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 1st and 2nd rounds in 2025

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

Political parties, election officials gear up for early voting in Kansas

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Early, in-person voting starts Monday in Sedgwick County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The drive to get voters to make their voices heard has election officials busy and thinking in creative ways as political parties try to court every voter they can to cast a ballot.

News

Ottaway Amusement Company selling carnival food, donating partial proceeds to Kansas Food Bank

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Neighborhood association calling off trick-or-treating in College Hill

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County installs new safety feature at deadly intersection

Updated: 18 hours ago
Sedgwick County installs new safety feature at deadly intersection

News

Ottaway Amusement Co. selling carnival food, donating portion of proceeds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Ottaway Amusement Company selling carnival food, donating partial proceeds to Kansas Food Bank