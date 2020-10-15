Man arrested for battery, assault in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance Wednesday evening (Oct. 14) led to shots fired and serious injury to a teenage girl. Thursday, police said officers arrested 26-year-old Charles Henderson II on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and on a warrant.

At about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said WPD officers responded to the report of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of East 18th Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and heard a disturbance nearby in the 1800 block of North Green,” the WPD said. “Officers responded to Green and contacted multiple individuals.”

Through the investigation, officers learned there was a fight on 18th Street during which someone fired a shot into the air, and Henderson fired shots into a whit Pontiac, G6, wounding a 15-year-old girl inside of that car. Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“After individuals fled the scene on 18th Street, they began to gather again on Green, where a disturbance began before police arrived,” the WPD said. “Henderson was contacted on Green Street and arrested without further incident.”

