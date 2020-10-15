More ups and downs along the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that we are headed for a brief but rather noticeable warm up heading into the weekend, but it won’t hang around for more than just a day. The second half of the weekend looks quite chilly for much of the area.

Frost is possible early Friday in central and eastern Kansas. Low temperatures will dip down into the 30s with passing clouds. A few sprinkles may develop over the area, but unlikely to be more than that. Highs Friday afternoon will be back to near 70 in western Kansas, but still looking at upper 60s in central Kansas.

Look for the wind to increase Friday night and Saturday morning across central and eastern Kansas. The wind will help to push the temperatures back into the 70s. However, another strong front will come through Saturday night, delivering some of the chilliest air yet this fall season. Highs at the end of the weekend will be back down in the 50s.

Next week still has a few chances for a few showers, although it doesn’t look to be very widespread.

