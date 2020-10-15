Site ranks burger at Salina’s Cozy Inn 21st best in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salin’s near-century-old six-stool diner received national recognition, not for its historical charm, this time, but the quality of its food. Website, The Daily Meal ranked The Cozy Inn, Cozy Burger No. 21 on its list of the 101 Best Burgers in America.

“Made similar to the burgers at the popular fast-food chain, White Castle, the burgers at Cozy Inn are also topped with onions. For $1.19 you can try a Cozy Burger -- a slider-sized burger on a bun with no toppings,” the review said, further describing the Cozy Burger as “classic, juicy and greasy.”

In compiling its list of the 101 best burgers in America, The Daily Meal said it focused on smaller establishments and local favorites but did not limit its search to burger restaurants only.

“To find them, we used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” The site said.

