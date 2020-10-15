Advertisement

Site ranks burger at Salina’s Cozy Inn 21st best in America

Website, The Daily Meal ranks The Cozy Inn Cozy Burger among the 101 Best Burgers in America.
Website, The Daily Meal ranks The Cozy Inn Cozy Burger among the 101 Best Burgers in America.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salin’s near-century-old six-stool diner received national recognition, not for its historical charm, this time, but the quality of its food. Website, The Daily Meal ranked The Cozy Inn, Cozy Burger No. 21 on its list of the 101 Best Burgers in America.

“Made similar to the burgers at the popular fast-food chain, White Castle, the burgers at Cozy Inn are also topped with onions. For $1.19 you can try a Cozy Burger -- a slider-sized burger on a bun with no toppings,” the review said, further describing the Cozy Burger as “classic, juicy and greasy.”

In compiling its list of the 101 best burgers in America, The Daily Meal said it focused on smaller establishments and local favorites but did not limit its search to burger restaurants only.

“To find them, we used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” The site said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Faster deliveries expected with Amazon expansion in Sedgwick County

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
With at least one warehouse under construction and another large one reported to be underway in Park City, people in the Wichita area can look forward to getting Amazon deliveries even faster.

Business

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
After changing ownership last year, Jacks North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

News

Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
After years of legal battles and objections from the Kansas Attorney General, a casino is under construction in north Sedgwick County.

KWCH

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
Regal Cinemas could face closure due to COVID-19 financial blows. Regal operates all Warren Theaters in Wichita.

Latest News

Business

As industry struggles, Spirit, Boeing announce efforts to consolidate production

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
As many airlines resort to layoffs after federal assistance ran out, aviation manufacturers are making changes of their own. Thursday, Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing announced efforts to consolidate production.

Business

Historic Brookville Hotel in Abilene closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A historic hotel in Abilene, well known for its homestyle cooking and fried chicken dinners, is closing after 125 years of operation by the same family.

Business

Flyers, industry expert discuss outlook for airlines

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
Wednesday’s news that American and United Airlines plan to furlough a combined 32,000 workers could be the beginning of massive job cuts in the airline industry.

Building You

Building You: Recruiters, job seekers engage in virtual job fairs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
More than 800 South Central Kansas job seekers have turned to virtual job fairs to connect with recruiters.

Business

Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Grant DeMars
The beginning of fall means harvest time for a crop less commonly grown by Kansas farmers, hemp.

Business

Representatives of performing arts industry seek federal aid to stay afloat

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
With limits on crowd sizes and shows put on hold, local performing arts venues and artists are among many continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.