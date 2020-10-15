Advertisement

Study: American adults drinking 14 percent more often during pandemic

Generic Alcohol Picture from MGN online.
Generic Alcohol Picture from MGN online.(MGN)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With prior reports of local, state and national booms in alcohol sales earlier this year, comes updated data that digs into how much more Americans are drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report in the journal, JAMA Network Open, American adults say they’re drinking 14 percent more often during the pandemic with a more pronounced increase for women, up 17 percent compared to last year.

People aged between 30 and 80 participated in the study, which took a sample of 1,540 of them and compared their self-reported drinking habits to those of last year. Nielsen reported in late March that stores sold 54 percent more alcohol and online alcohol sales more than doubles compared to last year.

A report from NPR cites a warning earlier this year from the World Health Organization European office against excessive drinking. The organization also advised limiting access to alcohol during the pandemic.

“Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” the WHO stated. “Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Wichita Public Schools see increase in positive COVID tests amongst staff

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
The number of positive COVID-19 tests among Wichita Public School employees has greatly increased in the last week since October 2nd.

News

American Red Cross seeking more bilingual volunteers

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The American Red Cross is looking for more bilingual volunteers as part of an effort to effectively communicate with everyone it tries to help.

KWCH

US doctors look to Australia to predict flu season severity

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Doctors say that the social distancing and mask mandates prevented the spread of COVID, as well as the flu.

Health

Wichitans raise awareness about ostomies during October

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
October it “Ostomy Awareness Month.” It’s a topic that can be hard to talk about for some people, but one Wichita man is using his voice to help those living with ostomies.

Latest News

News

New Wichita gym focuses on addiction recovery

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
A new gym has opened its doors in downtown Wichita.

Health

Celebrity case highlights pregnancy and infant loss awareness

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
One in four women suffers miscarriage loss. Thursday, a reminder of that grim reality came with news from celebrity couple, television personality and model Chriss Teigen and musician John Legend.

News

Can masks cause sore throats?

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
We asked to a local expert if masks cause sore throats.

News

Ellis County Health Department to begin offering flu shots

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
To set up an appointment, call (785) 628-9440.

KWCH

Seward County CC athlete fights for his life after heart virus

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
Southwest Kansas basketball player, Surakata Jawara, is left in the ICU after contracting a heart virus that weakened his liver, kidneys and heart.

Health

West coast wildfires impacting air quality in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Grant DeMars
The hundreds of wildfires out west has created a lot of smoke that’s blowing through the air. That smoke has filtered into our skies in Kansas.