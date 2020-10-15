Advertisement

Temperatures tumble Thursday

After reaching near record highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, afternoon temperatures today will be 25 degrees colder, generally in the lower 60s.
After reaching near record highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, afternoon temperatures today will be 25 degrees colder, generally in the lower 60s.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a breezy and much colder morning across Kansas and the day ahead will follow suit. After reaching near record highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, afternoon temperatures today will be 25 degrees colder, generally in the lower 60s.

The wind will slowly relax during the day, but a few gusts (from the north) over 25 mph will keep the chill factor in play into the afternoon.

As temperatures tumble into 30s tonight, patchy frost is a concern on Friday morning, mainly north and west of the Wichita area.

Our next weather maker will move in this weekend. Before its arrival, the state will see a windy and warm Saturday in the 70s. However, on the other side of the cold front, Sunday will be MUCH colder with temperatures hovering in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and MUCH cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Wind: Light. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Sat: High: 77. Low: 44. Mostly sunny; windy and warmer.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 45. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Tue: High: 65. Low: 49. More clouds than sun.

Wed: High: 72. Low: 58. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

