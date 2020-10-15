Wichita man sentenced for 2018 Barber County home invasion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man convicted in a 2018 home invasion in Barber County faces about three decades in prison. A Barber County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Ora Munger to 351 months (29 years, three months) for one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, and one count of criminal damage.

The sentence comes a little more than a month after Munger pleaded guilty to all charges. The judge ordered him to serve the time consecutively with a 152-month prison sentence he received in Sumner County. Munger was also identified as a suspect in an aggravated robbery/arson south of Mayfield in Sumner County, less than two weeks prior to the home invasion near Medicine Lodge.

In the Barber County case, the son of a couple who lived at the home is credited with foiling Munger’s attack.

