Wichita mayor responds to new details in lawsuit over attack ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During his weekly briefing from City Hall Wednesday, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple addressed new details released this week concerning a lawsuit over an attack ad that targeted him. Named in that lawsuit are three local leaders: state representative Michael Capps, Wichita City Council member James Clendenin and Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnel. The ad at the center of Whipple’s lawsuit made false claims about him during last year’s mayoral race against then Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

The lawsuit accuses Capps, Clendenin and O’Donnell of being responsible for the attack ad. Tuesday, Whipple’s attorney told Eyewitness News that he has evidence showing that Capps, Clendenin and O’Donnell were involved in the ad’s production. Before this week, that suit only named two defendants: Matthew Colborn, the man who made the video, and a group called “Protect Wichita Girls.” The amended lawsuit says O’Donnell wrote the script for the ad, Clendenin raised money to promote it and Capps formed an organization in New Mexico as a way to hide their identities.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News asked Whipple about the suit. The mayor said his focus is on being the best voice (as possible) for the community during a difficult time.

“I think that this is a legal matter. My lawyer has been good at answering questions and being open, and we are following the evidence and ensuring that the process plays out,” Whipple said. “...When I ran (for mayor), I said we were going to clean up politics, and this is part of it, exposing that type of stuff that people go through."

