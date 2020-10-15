Woman falls into oil tank during police pursuit in Cowley County

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A police pursuit in Winfield ended with a woman falling into a tank of oil, according to NewsCow.com.

A man from Oklahoma was also arrested.

According to the Winfield Police Department, police were responding to a theft in progress at PrairieLand Partners at 2300 W. 9th Avenue Tuesday morning. There, they found a truck that had been stolen, with a stolen license plate, that fled. Police followed the truck into rural Cowley County, through several fields, before the vehicle was wrecked. The man and woman fled on foot and the man was arrested.

During the pursuit, the woman fell into an oil tank. According to Sheriff David Falletti with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the oil tank only had a mesh top.

“It was my understanding that the oil tank in the tank battery has no top and they place some form of mesh wire to keep things out of it,” Faletti said in an email. “She climbed a ladder and got on top, not knowing that it was not a solid surface and fell in.”

