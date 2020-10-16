4You: Mural brings Harper County community together

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

A Harper County community comes together for a big project that’s finally reached its production week. In Anthony, a giant mural is in the process of adding more color to the town.

The City of Newton named its 2020 Yard of the Year. Out of 15 nominated yards, the property of Joe and Joy Robb ranked high for its healthy turf and trees. Also in Newton this week, the city commission officially adopted the city flag.

