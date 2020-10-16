Advertisement

Amazon expansion bringing massive warehouse to Park City

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Confirming the rumors, state and local leaders on Friday confirm that Amazon is expanding in Sedgwick County with the addition of a massive warehouse in Park City.

The announcement came in a Friday-morning Zoom meeting. The expansion, coming to an area near 69th and Broadway is expected to bring more than 700 jobs to the area. The Zoom meeting featuring state and local leaders including Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, Park City Mayor Ray Mann and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran coincided with an official announcement from Amazon.

The company announced two facilities it describes as “fulfillment centers” in Kansas, the one in Park City, and a second facility in Kansas City.

Both buildings will be approximately one-million square feet in size.

“With an unrivaled workforce and a strong economy, Kansas has proven itself to be a first-rate destination for Amazon as they continue to expand operations and bring more than 1,000 new jobs to our great state,” Governor Kelly said. “From Day One, my administration has prioritized rebuilding Kansas' foundation, and significant economic announcements like these prove that our state is on the right track. I want to thank our city partners, staff members and Amazon for making this possible.”

