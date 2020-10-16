Another cold front on the way this weekend

Advertisement

By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another weekend cold front is headed to Kansas, bringing wind, clouds, and changing temperatures. There will not be any good rain chances for the Plains through the weekend.

Expect a very windy start to the day on Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph likely. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the day, and then warm into the upper 70s by the end of the afternoon. Look for the cold front to move across the state Saturday evening, shifting winds to the north.

Sunday will have a significant increase in clouds across the state with temperatures down in the 40s and 50s. North winds will be going down by the end of the weekend.

Chances for a few showers show up in next weeks forecast, although it won’t amount to very much. And much of the rain will be limited to central and eastern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear; becoming windy. S 15-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; windy. S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. S/NE 10-20. Low: 45.

Sun: High: 50 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 41 Cloudy in the morning, turning partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered overnight showers.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 50 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Windy

Thu: High: 73 Low: 58 Increasing clouds; a few evening storms.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 41 Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

