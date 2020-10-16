Bollier outraises Marshall by millions in Senate race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Democrat Barbara Bollier, who is running for Senate, outraised her Republican opponent, Roger Marshall by millions according to recent FEC filings.

Bollier announced on Monday that she had raised $13.5 million over the last quarter, the most any candidate in Kansas has raised in a quarter.

Marshall netted $2.7 million, according to recent federal campaign finance filings.

