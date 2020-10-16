Advertisement

Chiefs sign Le’Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets

File-This Sept. 22, 2020, file photo shows New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell watching from the sideline near the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Jets have surprisingly released Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Le’Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets.

The move adds another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Bell was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons.

Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year as a free agent.

