FactFinder 12 looks into firm investigating abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As an investigation into Wichita State University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall continues, FactFinder 12 looks into the law firm conducting that investigation to learn what it does, who the firm has worked for in the past, and why Wichita State selected the firm. That law firm is Tueth-Keeney, based in St. Louis.

The allegations against Marshall include reports that the coach twice struck former player Shaquille Morris and once chocked former assistant coach Kyle Lindsted. Those incidents are alleged to have happened in a timeframe from the 2015 season through the 2017 season.

The law firm, Tueth-Keeney was founded in 2000. Education is among several areas of law the firm practices and the firm has worked with schools throughout the Midwest, including Washington University, Stephens College and Southern Illinois University. In recent months, the firm investigated employee matters for a school district in Illinois where a coach was dismissed following an investigation into “matters including, but not limited to student-record violations.”

In September, the general manager of St. Louis Public Radio was replaced following a Tueth-Keeney investigation into allegations of “structural racism at the station.” This month in Waverly, Illinois, an investigation for unspecified reasons into the school district’s superintendent was followed by the resignation of two principals in the district. The firm’s website lists 24 attorneys, non of which attended Wichita State nor any school where Marshall has coached.

FactFinder 12 reached out to Wichita State to determine how the university chose Tueth-Keeney to conduct the investigation into Marshall. The university said in part, “Tueth-Keeney has an established reputation of working with public and private colleges, universities, community colleges, and other educational institutions. Its location outside of the Wichita metro area minimizes the potential for conflicts or personal relationships with anyone who may be involved in the investigation.”

Wichita State has also said there is no timeline as to when the investigation will be completed.

