Frosty Friday morning turns to cool fall day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frosty Friday morning across most of Kansas. However, we will soon leave the cold in our rear view mirror as temperatures top-out in the 60s today and 70s on Saturday.

Another strong cold front is coming to Kansas. A (very) windy and warm Saturday will be replaced by a much colder Sunday. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s, during the afternoon, will feel even colder with a strong and gusty north wind.

Early next week appears quiet, but a late-week weather maker should bring (widespread) showers and storms back to Kansas for the first time in five weeks! Exactly when and how much (rainfall) is to be determined, but odds are increasing that MUCH needed moisture is heading our way.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear; becoming windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; very windy and warmer. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Breezy with increasing clouds. Wind: E/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 35. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and much colder.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 42. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Tue: High: 63. Low: 51. More clouds than sun.

Wed: High: 70. Low: 58. Scattered showers early; mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 73. Low: 42. Windy; afternoon showers/storms possible.

