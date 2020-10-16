Independence Police, KBI investigating after two men found dead Friday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Independence Police Department are investigating after two men were found dead early Friday.

The police department responded to a call before 4 a.m. where a citizen had heard gunfire and a vehicle crash into an apartment in the 500 block of N. Penn Avenue. On arrival, police found two deceased males and a female that had been injured. She was flown to a Joplin hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.

