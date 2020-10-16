Rural Kansas counties see increase in poll workers as election nears

(KWCH) - During the primary election, some Kansas counties struggled to find poll workers. Now, local election officials say more people are stepping up for the job ahead of Election Day.

“People were good about calling, sending, note that they are interested that if we’re needing poll workers that they would like to work the election,” said Ellis County Clerk Donna Markus.

She says the county is also doing everything they can to make sure people feel comfortable while voting.

“We’ve got screens up, we’ve got protective sneeze guards, we’ve got masks available and encourage the wearing of masks. We sanitize high touch surfaces so when they go to vote on election day, they can feel comfortable with the process.”

Election officials in Barton and Saline counties say they’ve seen a significant increase in mail-in ballots compared to the 2016 election and people ready to vote early.

“So in 2016, I think we had somewhere around 4,500 just in the mail. We sent out yesterday 7,541,” said Jamie Doff, Saline County Clerk and Election Officer.

“We had a lot of voters come in the minute we started advance voting yesterday morning. We had people lined up ready to vote,” said Barton County Clerk and Election Officer Donna Zimmerman.

Overall, election officials say the early voting process is easy. In most counties, you can request a ballot by mail, send it back or drop it off at your nearest ballot drop box without a stamp. Just remember to sign the back.

