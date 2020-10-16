Kansas reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since Wedneday, 21 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 70,855.

The department is also reporting an additional 21 deaths since Wednesday, with the statewide total now at 859.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 3,370 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.