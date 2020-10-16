Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since Wedneday, 21 new deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 70,855.

The department is also reporting an additional 21 deaths since Wednesday, with the statewide total now at 859.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 3,370 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Hutchinson Public Schools moving to remote learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.

Coronavirus

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among several leading candidates in final testing.

Coronavirus

WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

News

National Drug Take-Back Day set for Oct. 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
An opportunity to safely get rid of unused medications comes in a four-hour window from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 24) with the National Drug Take-Back Day.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated the U.S. for much of 2020 and that could continue for 2021

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated the United States for much of 2020 and that could continue for at least some of 2021.

Education

Newton Public Schools moving to remote, hybrid learning

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
As coronavirus cases increase, many Kansas school districts across the state are having to adjust to new learning models.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.